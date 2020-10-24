Import Alliance Fall Meet at Beech Bend Raceway
Beech Bend Raceway 798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
×
VisitBGKY
Import Alliance
Import Alliance Fall Meet at Beech Bend Raceway
October 24-25, 2020. For the fourth consecutive time in Bowling Green, the Import Alliance Fall Meet is coming to Beech Bend Raceway. All domestic cars are welcome! Enjoy a car show, drag racing, autocross, vendors and more.
For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com
Info
Beech Bend Raceway 798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Leisure & Recreation