Imprints and Abstraction Exhibit at Capacity Contemporary Exchange

Capacity Contemporary Exchange 641 W Main St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Imprints and Abstraction Exhibit at Capacity Contemporary Exchange

Please join us for the public opening of our newest exhibition, Imprints and Abstraction: A Series of Paintings by Louisville artist and educator, Shawn Marshall on March 17th from 5-8 PM at Capacity Contemporary Exchange at 641 W. Main St, downtown Louisville.

The exhibition will be on view in the gallery and our website from March 17th - May 7th.

For more information visit our website: capacitycontemporary.com or email casey@capacitycontemporary.com

Capacity Contemporary Exchange 641 W Main St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions
502-694-8972
