Imprints and Abstraction Exhibit at Capacity Contemporary Exchange
Please join us for the public opening of our newest exhibition, Imprints and Abstraction: A Series of Paintings by Louisville artist and educator, Shawn Marshall on March 17th from 5-8 PM at Capacity Contemporary Exchange at 641 W. Main St, downtown Louisville.
The exhibition will be on view in the gallery and our website from March 17th - May 7th.
For more information visit our website: capacitycontemporary.com or email casey@capacitycontemporary.com