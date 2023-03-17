× Expand Capacity Contemporary, Shawn Marshall Capacity Contemporary Exchange, Imprints and Abstraction Postcard

Imprints and Abstraction Exhibit at Capacity Contemporary Exchange

Please join us for the public opening of our newest exhibition, Imprints and Abstraction: A Series of Paintings by Louisville artist and educator, Shawn Marshall on March 17th from 5-8 PM at Capacity Contemporary Exchange at 641 W. Main St, downtown Louisville.

The exhibition will be on view in the gallery and our website from March 17th - May 7th.

For more information visit our website: capacitycontemporary.com or email casey@capacitycontemporary.com