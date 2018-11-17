Improbable Baubles Exhibit at Headley-Whitney Museum of Art

Come celebrate the creativity of more than 1,600 children at Improbable Baubles, our exhibit of bibelots designed, created, and presented by students from across the community. Admission is free of charge. Candy & snacks will be provided.

The Headley-Whitney Museum of Art and our staff are passionate about arts education. Improbable Baubles is our art education outreach program designed to give central Kentucky public and private school children the opportunity to create, perform, and respond to art. Working in tandem with the Headley-Whitney Museum of Art’s Educator, students learn the history of the Museum, our founder George Headley, his artwork, and the annual theme. The educator leaves teachers with materials and lesson plans for students to create their own works of art (faux bibelots), compose their own artist statements, perform their own artistic critiques, and democratically choose pieces by their own peers to be displayed at the Headley-Whitney Museum of Art.

All participants will have a photograph of their work and their artist statement displayed in the Museum, and will receive free admission to the Museum and an invitation to the Opening Reception of Improbable Baubles. Students selected to show their work at the Museum will be jurored by local professional artists and receive recognition for their achievements.

Headley-Whitney Museum of Art | 4435 Old Frankfort Pike

Thursday-Friday, 10AM-5PM | Saturday-Sunday, 12PM-5PM

859.255.6653

For more information call 859.255.6653 or visit Headley-Whitney.org