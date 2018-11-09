In Love and Warcraft at The Carnegie
Evie Malone - gamer girl, college senior, and noted introvert- has it all figured out. Not only does she command a top-ranked guild in Warcraft with her online boyfriend; she also makes a little cash on the side writing love letters for people who've screwed up their relationships. Love is like Warcraft, after all. It's all about strategies, game plans, and not taking stupid risks. Well, that's what she thinks...until she actually falls for a guy. In real life. No amount of gaming expertise will help her out when she finds herself with a non-virtual, totally real, and incredibly cute boyfriend, who wants more from her than she's willing to give.
Content Advisory: Adult Themes, Explicit Language
Sat Nov 3, 2018 7:30pm
Sun Nov 4, 2018 3:00pm
Fri Nov 9, 2018 7:30pm
Sat Nov 10, 2018 7:30pm
Sun Nov 11, 2018 3:00pm
Fri Nov16, 2018 7:30pm
Sat Nov 17, 2018 7:30pm
Sun Nov 18, 2018 3:00pm
For more information call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com