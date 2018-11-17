In Love and Warcraft at The Carnegie

Evie Malone - gamer girl, college senior, and noted introvert- has it all figured out. Not only does she command a top-ranked guild in Warcraft with her online boyfriend; she also makes a little cash on the side writing love letters for people who've screwed up their relationships. Love is like Warcraft, after all. It's all about strategies, game plans, and not taking stupid risks. Well, that's what she thinks...until she actually falls for a guy. In real life. No amount of gaming expertise will help her out when she finds herself with a non-virtual, totally real, and incredibly cute boyfriend, who wants more from her than she's willing to give.

Content Advisory: Adult Themes, Explicit Language

Sat Nov 3, 2018 7:30pm

Sun Nov 4, 2018 3:00pm

Fri Nov 9, 2018 7:30pm

Sat Nov 10, 2018 7:30pm

Sun Nov 11, 2018 3:00pm

Fri Nov16, 2018 7:30pm

Sat Nov 17, 2018 7:30pm

Sun Nov 18, 2018 3:00pm

