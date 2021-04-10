In Real Life Comedy Tour at the KFC Yum! Center

In Real Life Comedy Tour will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the arena and will include performances with Mike Epps, Michael Blackson, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Kountry Wayne.

Tickets for reduced capacity seating are on sale at the KFC Yum! Center Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com