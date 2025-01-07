× Expand Arts Association of Oldham County In The Blink of an Eye

In The Blink of an Eye at Gallery 104

FREE

January 7th - February 1st from 10 am – 4 pm

This engaging photography exhibit held at Gallery 104 in La Grange will run from January 7 - February 1, 2025. The gallery is operated by the Arts Association of Oldham County. An Opening Reception will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 7pm.

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/