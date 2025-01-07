In the Blink of an Eye Exhibit at Gallery 104 in La Grange

Since its inception in the early 19th century, photography has evolved from a scientific curiosity into a creative form of artistic expression. It is this latter concept that is the focus of a new exhibit by the Arts Association of Oldham County (AAOC) entitled, In the Blink of an Eye. Many of the images displayed in this exhibition will resonate with viewers, evoking a range of emotions and reactions to the unique artwork. In the Blink of an Eye will run from January 7th - February 1st. An Opening Reception will be held on January 16th at 7 pm at Gallery 104, located at 104 E. Main Street, La Grange, KY.

In the Blink of an Eye showcases 17 artworks in a wide range of subjects.

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/