In the Blink of an Eye Exhibit at Gallery 104 in La Grange
to
Gallery 104 104 East Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
In the Blink of an Eye Exhibit at Gallery 104 in La Grange
Since its inception in the early 19th century, photography has evolved from a scientific curiosity into a creative form of artistic expression. It is this latter concept that is the focus of a new exhibit by the Arts Association of Oldham County (AAOC) entitled, In the Blink of an Eye. Many of the images displayed in this exhibition will resonate with viewers, evoking a range of emotions and reactions to the unique artwork. In the Blink of an Eye will run from January 7th - February 1st. An Opening Reception will be held on January 16th at 7 pm at Gallery 104, located at 104 E. Main Street, La Grange, KY.
In the Blink of an Eye showcases 17 artworks in a wide range of subjects.
For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/