In the Hot Seat Exhibit at KMAC

In the Hot Seat

Curated by Joey Yates

April 26 - August 11, 2019

In The Hot Seat offers insight into how the chair is being continually reimagined in contemporary artistic practice. The exhibition combines artist-made chairs with sculptures, installations, paintings, and mixed media works by: Tanya Aguiñiga, Hawkins Bolden, Sarah Braman, Scott Burton, Alex Chitty, Jeremy Dean, The Haas Brothers , René Herbst, Mika Horibuchi, Jessica Jackson Hutchins, David Iacovazzi-Pau, Chris Johanson, Donald Judd, Glenn Kaino, Barbara Kasten, Norman Kelley, Krueck + Sexton, Mateo López, OOIEE, Jonathan Muecke, Tejo Remy, Gerrit Rietveld, Aaron Skolnick, Travis Somerville, Simon Starling, KCJ Szwedzinski, Ole Ukena, Franz West, Robert Wilson, and Tobias Wong.

This show is supported by Leslie and James Millar; Jody and PA Howard; George and Linda Kurz; RJE Interiors, Genscape, and the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

For more information visit kmacmuseum.org