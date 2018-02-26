In the Mood at the Lancaster Grand Theatre

IN THE MOOD is a Big Band theatrical swing revue featuring a company of 19 on stage: the sensational thirteen-piece String of Pearls Big Band Orchestra and the IN THE MOOD Singers and Dancers, including a high-flying swing dance couple. It's the music of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, Benny Goodman, Harry James, Erskine Hawkins, The Andrews Sisters, Frank Sinatra, and other greats of the 1940's. The show's music arrangements, costumes and choreography are as authentic as it gets!

The brassy, big band sounds of IN THE MOOD will take you back to one of America's greatest musical generations – the 1940's Swing Era. The show recreates the era with sizzling choreography, sassy costumes and over 40 unforgettable songs performed live on stage, like “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy (of Company B),” “In The Mood,” “Tuxedo Junction,” “Sing, Sing, Sing” and more. The second act is a moving tribute to those who served our country. If you love big band music – this is this is the show to see. It’s the greatest music from the swing era in a revue about the big band era and the influence of this music during the WWII years.

Tickets: $10, $35, $40, $45, $50, $60

For more information call (859) 583-1716 or visit lancastergrand.com