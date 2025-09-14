In the Space of Radiant Grace & Awe Workshop at Foxhollow Farm

× Expand Foxhollow Farm In the Space of Radiant Grace & Awe Workshop

$175.18 per person.

Do you wish to lead a more awe-inspired life? Do you long to navigate your life with grace and do so powerfully, confidently and unapologetically? When you read the words "Radiant Grace & Awe," do you feel the call?

By walking a shamanic path, we have access to the magic of this reality as well as that of non-ordinary realities. We come to know we are never separated from spirit. In that knowing, we are always graced with beauty, wisdom, and love. Our job, in turn, becomes to live that grace radically and unapologetically.

Walking in a space of radiant grace & awe isn't about living a stress-free life or without honoring our emotions. It's about fully claiming and being in our power and choosing how we meet this world and all the beauty challenge it brings.

Snack and beverages are provided. Please bring a sack lunch. Prerequisite: Completion of a compatible beginning journeying workshop. To register go to: https://www.shamansfire.live/in-the-space-of-radical.

For more information call (502) 797-0005 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/