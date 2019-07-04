Independence Day Celebration in Paducah
Paducah Riverfront 100 Water Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Fireworks on the Ohio River
Independence Day Celebration in Paducah
Celebrate the Fourth of July in downtown Paducah. Enjoy an evening of family fun, food, and a spectacular fireworks display at Paducah's riverfront.
For more information visit paducah.travel/events/independence-day-celebration-2019/17381/
Paducah Riverfront 100 Water Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001 View Map
