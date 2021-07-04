× Expand Paducah CVB Fireworks on the Ohio River

Independence Day Celebration in Paducah

The City of Paducah and Paducah Parks & Recreation will host a safe July 4th fireworks celebration with attention to health and safety protocols. On Sunday, July 4, the community is invited to turn its attention toward Paxton Park Golf Course for a high aerial fireworks display. The city has contracted Cincinnati-based Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics for a high aerial firework show that will be visible from many parts of the city allowing for an enjoyable evening watching from various neighborhoods and vantage points in Paducah.

For more information visit paducah.travel/events/independence-day-celebration-2019/17381/