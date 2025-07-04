Independence Day Picnic at Liberty Hall

12pm - 3pm Free Event! Kick off your 4th of July celebrations at Liberty Hall Historic Site! Join the community from 12-3 for a picnic in the gardens with lawn games, live music, and fun for the whole family. Games will be provided by Liberty Hall, but guests should bring their own seating. Music performed by The Swells and sponsored by the City of Frankfort.

For more information, please call (502) 227-2560 visit libertyhall.org