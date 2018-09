India Day at MoonDance Amphitheater

This event, which is free and open to all, will bring Indian Cuisine, Culture, Craft, Costumes and entertainment to the Bluegrass community. Indian food and artifacts will be available for sale from 3:00 pm. A presentation of cultural dances and dresses from different parts of India will be showcased as part of the program.

For more information visit biacs.org/events