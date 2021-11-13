Indie Author Day at Warren County Public Library

Warren County Public Library is excited to host local, independent authors for a book signing.

The following authors will be on hand to sign books - Kimberly Bartley, Bobbie Falin, Gerry Brown, Noel Barton, Teri Polen, Rickie Zayne Ashby, Taylor Woodland, D.G. Driver, Mistly L. Butler, Elizabeth J. Smith, and Tonya Matthews

For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org