Indigo Dyeing Adult Workshop at KMAC

Learn the art of hand-dyeing with Indigo in the Shibori style! Shibori is a traditional Japanese resist dyeing process that produces unique patterns on fabric with natural, plant-based dyes. In this workshop, participants will learn folding and binding techniques for creating different dyed designs. Each person will be able to make a scarf, in addition to either a large bandana or a dish towel. Bring your own small item as well and you'll go home with three hand-dyed shibori pieces for yourself or to share! Perfect for all skill levels. Snacks and libations provided.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit KMACmuseum.org