Innovators: Stephen Rolfe Powell & Arturo Alonzo Sandoval Exhibit at Artisan Center

The Kentucky Artisan Center’s gallery exhibit “Innovators: Stephen Rolfe Powell & Arturo Alonzo Sandoval” recognizes two internationally known Kentucky Artists who have been innovators in their respective fields. Both Powell and Sandoval have expanded boundaries by utilizing unusual materials and pushing their mediums into new and exciting formats.

Powell, who is known for his large and intricately patterned and colorful blown glass, has recently begun to arrange and fuse colorful sliced murrini onto a large flat canvas of glass. After the color fuses, he slumps the entire piece into a concave freestanding wall of color. These new glass walls called “Zoomers” take Powell’s work into the realm of architecture.

Sandoval is known for weaving with a wide variety of unusual materials. His large woven works are made from recycled auto industry Mylar, recycled library 35 mm microfilm, netting, Holographic film, Pellon and numerous other industrial materials.

Sandoval’s background is both Hispanic and Native American and while his family wove textiles, Sandoval’s works are monumental in size. His subject matter reflects current social and cultural themes and the works in this exhibit are his reflection on the world of technology.

The exhibit runs through February 28, 2019, and features new works, biographies, and photos.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information call (859) 985-5448 or visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov