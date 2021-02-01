Insect Collecting Series: Overview – Virtual at Yew Dell Gardens

Overview to four-part series!

Learn about our upcoming four-part series that will allow you to gain a greater understanding of which insects are living in your backyard, and what the biodiversity says about what you can expect to grow there.

In each session, Sayde Heckman, Yew Dell’s Garden Manager, will lead discussions and hands-on activities for insect identification, insect collecting, insect pinning, and insect display, giving you an in-depth opportunity to take an insect inventory of your specific setting. These will be in-person sessions with limited capacity. Series pricing will include field guides, collecting and display supplies, and live plants.

For more information call 502-241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org