Inside "White Christmas" with Nick Clooney at The Frazier Museum

As the Frazier History Museum kicks off its 65 Years of White Christmas exhibit, we invite you to join us for a behind-the-curtain celebration of the classic holiday film and its stars. Join Nick Clooney — the brother of the film’s lead actress, Rosemary Clooney — in conversation with Heather French Henry and Dr. Steve Henry , the proprietors of The Rosemary Clooney House .

Guests will hear stories, enjoy drinks, and get an insider's perspective of the exhibit, which features an array of authentic items from the 1954 Irving Berlin film, including the famous sleigh, original costumes, personal memorabilia, promotional posters, and more. This exhibit is sure to have you and your family dreaming of a White Christmas!

Complimentary beverage included in the price of admission thanks to our friends at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience .

Silent auction for a Christmas-themed gift basket from the Frazier, which includes a family Membership, an engraved bottle of Evan Williams Single Barrel Bourbon, and some choice goodies from our Museum Store.

General Admission: $25 | Frazier Members: $20

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org