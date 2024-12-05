Inspirational Evening with Chris Singleton at The Capitol

Chris Singleton is a former professional athlete drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2017. Following the loss of his mother in a racially motivated mass shooting, Chris has now become an inspirational speaker and best-selling author who has shared his message of unity and racial reconciliation with NFL and NBA teams as well as multiple Fortune 500 companies across the country.

Free.

Reservations required.

For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org