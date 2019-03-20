Instagram Tour at South Union Shaker Village

Take a behind-the-scenes, after hours tour of South Union where you document your experience through photographs. Learn about the South Union Shakers while also capturing the Instagram-worthy shots of the village. Whether you're using a smartphone or a DSLR camera, this tour is for everyone. Join Curator of Collections, Sally Givens. Free with village admission.

For more information call 270-542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com