Instagram Tour at South Union Shaker Village

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206

Take a behind-the-scenes, after hours tour of South Union where you document your experience through photographs. Learn about the South Union Shakers while also capturing the Instagram-worthy shots of the village. Whether you're using a smartphone or a DSLR camera, this tour is for everyone. Join Curator of Collections, Sally Givens. Free with village admission.

For more information call  270-542-4167 or  visit southunionshakervillage.com

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206 View Map
270-542-4167
