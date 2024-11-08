Institute 193 presents Awe & Wonder

Institute 193 is pleased to present Awe & Wonder, an exhibition of photographs by Dobree Adams with poems by Jonathan Greene. Join us for the opening reception this Saturday, September 13, at 3pm.

The exhibition will run from September 13 through October 25 at 193 SHOP (193 N Limestone) as part of the 2025 Louisville Photo Biennial. 193 SHOP's hours are Thursday-Saturday, 11am-6pm, or by appointment.

Location: 193 North Limestone

Wednesday-Saturday, 11AM-6PM

For more information call 859-229-0454 or visit institute193.org