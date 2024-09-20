Institute 193 presents Muscle Memory by MC Sparks

Institute 193 presents Muscle Memory by MC Sparks

 Institute 193 is pleased to present Muscle Memory, the first solo exhibition by Brooklynbased painter MC Sparks. This body of work invites viewers to look underneath the primordial ooze of gender. Sparks made these paintings over the past year, during their own gender transition, inadvertently merging the expansion of their personal identity with their identity as a painter. The resulting works are a series of fantastical and delightfully grotesque scenes that explore the identitarian imaginary. 

Wednesday-Saturday, 11AM-6PM

For more information call 859-229-0454 or visit institute193.org

Institute 193 193 N Limestone St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Art & Exhibitions
859-229-0454
