Institute 193 presents Richard McCabe's Perdido

Perdido will remain on view through December 21.

Richard McCabe is the Curator of Photography at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans, LA, and his writings on photography have appeared in the New York Times, Time, National Public Radio, The Bitter Southerner, and LENSCRATCH magazine, amongst others. He is also a talented artist in his own right.

In the fall of 2019, McCabe began making a new series of photographs in the Florida Panhandle, at the same time his connection to the region through his mother and family was beginning to slip away. Perdido is a meditation on place, time and memory, as well as a homage to Perdido Bay and Key, located to the west of Pensacola. Through photographs, lo-fi projections, found-objects and paintings, Perdido explores McCabe's changing relationship with Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Location: 193 North Limestone

Wednesday-Saturday, 11AM-6PM

For more information call 859-229-0454 or visit institute193.org