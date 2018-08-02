Interactive Introverts at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

The Kentucky Center presents Dan and Phil World Tour 2018

Interactive Introverts

Dan and Phil present their new stage show - Interactive Introverts. Two internet dwelling, insecure nerds standing under the spotlight to give the people what they want: an epic interactive experience of rants, roasts, battles, stories ...and surprises that will make you laugh, cry, cringe and puts the audience in control unlike anything before!

Patrons under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a person aged 18 or over.

For more information visit kentuckycenter.org