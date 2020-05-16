Intermediate Beekeeping at Shaker Village

Intermediate beekeeping utilizes the Shaker Village apiary as a learning laboratory for sharing sustainable management practices for beekeepers. This session is appropriate for participants who already have at least one beehive, including first year beekeepers. Participants in this session will leave with a better understanding of the following:

-Ensuring hive health and troubleshooting a variety of challenges including winterizing hives and assisting struggling hives.

-The pros and cons of different types of Langstroth equipment and equipment modifications (covers, screened vs. solid bottom boards, frames, entrance reducers, venting hives, top entrances, etc.).

-The variety of ways to control pests such as beetles, moths, varroa mites, raccoons and skunks.

-How hive splits can be made to increase an apiary, produce new queens, and manage a thriving colony.

-Choosing plants for honey production and the guidelines for making and marketing honey and wax products.

Participants must bring their own protective gloves, veils, long sleeve shirts, pants and closed-toed shoes to participate in the hands-on portions of this session. Individuals with an allergy to bee stings should not attend. This session is the second of a two-part series. To participate in this session, it is strongly advised that participants first attend an introductory beekeeping course.

Program fee includes beekeeping workshop, one complimentary admission to Shaker Village, one box lunch and one voucher redeemable day of program for 20% off dining at the Trustees’ Table (excluding alcoholic beverages). Dining reservation recommended to assure availability – 859.734.5411.

For more information call (859) 734-5411 or visit shakervillageky.org