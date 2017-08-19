International Geocaching Day

To mark International Geocaching Day 2017 we're gathering at a long-time favorite restaurant. We hope to see all of our local cachers and meet some who are visiting. If you're in the area for the solar eclipse and would like to take a ride through some pretty country-side without the crowds, this is your chance.

The event lasts from 11 AM to 1 PM. We will be in the covered picnic area beside the restaurant. You can drop in just to sign the log or stay longer to eat or visit. Bring your trackables to swap. Around noon, we'll drop them in a bucket and draw. There will also be door prizes.

If you're traveling from Hopkinsville, take Hwy 107 South (Lafayette Road). Once you go straight through the 4-way stop in Herndon, Knockum Hill Bar B Que will be about 3/10 of a mile on your right.

08/18/2017 3-2-1-Countdown 'til Eclipse https://coord.info/GC75PA8

08/19/2017 International Geocaching Day 2017 - Pork Out! https://coord.info/GC75W6X

08/21/2017 Greatest Totality on Earth ! https://coord.info/GC70ZDA

Socialize and sign the log. Why not make a new friend or two and grab a few smileys together? There are several caches in the park. Lots of caches in Hopkinsville and surrounding communities.

Additional parking areas nearby are noted (besides limited parking at the Visitor Center). Parking may be your biggest challenge while in town this week/weekend. Hopkinsville has a small transit system which hopefully will be increased for all the festivities around town. Our motto should be “be flexible – be safe – have fun.” Wear a hat and carry drinking water. It can get hot in the month of August.

For more information visit http://geocaching.com