International Eating & Reading Night at the Carnegie

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

International Eating & Reading Night at the Carnegie

This is a FREE event and NO REGISTRATION is required!

Savor the international literary and culinary flavors found throughout Lexington. Please bring an ethnic dish to share and a poem (or another piece of writing) in your native language to read (optional). We’ll enjoy the tastes and sounds of a variety of cuisines and languages. Join us as we celebrate Central Kentucky’s diversity. Adults and children welcome!

6:00 pm – Dinner (Bring an ethnic dish to share!)

6:30 pm – Open mic (3-minute limit per reader)

7:00 pm – Featured readers (listed below)

Featured readers:

Yinghong Huang, China

Sarem Alhamadani, Iraq

Andrea Branchini, Italy

Kasia Pater, Poland

Elim Lopez, Mexico

In addition to our featured readers, there will be an open mic at 6:30 pm, so if you have a poem you have written or work you would like to share (in any language), please bring it. We ask that you limit your reading to three minutes so others can read as well.

For more information call  (859) 254-4175  or visit Carnegiecenterlex.org

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
