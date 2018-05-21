International Heritage Breed Week Celebration

The Homeplace Land Between The Lakes 4512 The Trace, Dover, Tennessee 37058

International Heritage Breed Week Celebration

Celebrate with the Homeplace the International Heritage Breed Week as we support the efforts of organizations to spread the word about the preservation of heritage breeds in America. Through the years, The Homeplace has been the home to these many heritage breeds and have been an advocate for these endangered breeds of poultry and livestock in America. Over the years the Homeplace has inspired our people to choose to raise these unique heritage breeds. 

Come every day and collect a one of a kind sticker for each animal.

Monday, May 21 | Super Sheep

Tuesday, May 22 | Awesome Ayrshires Oxen

Wednesday, May 23 | Unique Dominques and Captivating Cayugas

Thursday, May 24 | Mammoth Mules 

Friday, May 25 | Porky Pigs

For more information call 931-232-6457 or visit landbetweenthelakes.us

931-232-6457
May 2018

