International Society of Scratchboard Artists Exhibition

International artists working in the medium of scratchboard come together to exhibit exceptional works of art including those at the Master level. Members conduct workshops and presentations throughout the opening weekend. Awards are presented, in various categories, during the opening reception May 17th, 5:30 to 7:00 pm. All events are open to the public.

Scratchboard art has been receiving enormous accolades in the fine art world lately. This 2-dimensional medium requires an incredible amount of skill and dedication. Each artwork is created by meticulously engraving into a board coated in white clay and then covered with ink. Line by line, the ink is removed with a sharp tool creating contrasting values and a high level of detail as the clay becomes exposed. This process has roots going back to the 1800's and is now making a comeback in graphic design and fine art.

The International Society of Scratchboard artists was formed in 2011 and now has over 200 members worldwide. Many members have been featured in some of the finest art museums and galleries, winning awards on a global scale. Their annual exhibition is the only chance to observe a complete show solely dedicated to this unique medium.

For more information call (859) 985 5448 or visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov