Into The Deep Tour at Lexington Opera House

to

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Into The Deep Tour at Lexington Opera House

Chart-topping all-vocal sensation Home Free and viral sea shanty powerhouse The Longest Johns are joining forces to bring their 2025 co-headlining Into The Deep Tour, to the Lexington Opera House on Wednesday, September 24

For more information, please call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/

Info

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Into The Deep Tour at Lexington Opera House - 2025-09-24 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Into The Deep Tour at Lexington Opera House - 2025-09-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Into The Deep Tour at Lexington Opera House - 2025-09-24 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Into The Deep Tour at Lexington Opera House - 2025-09-24 19:00:00 ical