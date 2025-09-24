Into The Deep Tour at Lexington Opera House
Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Chart-topping all-vocal sensation Home Free and viral sea shanty powerhouse The Longest Johns are joining forces to bring their 2025 co-headlining Into The Deep Tour, to the Lexington Opera House on Wednesday, September 24
For more information, please call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/
Concerts & Live Music