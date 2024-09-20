Into the Woods at Woodford Theatre
to
Woodford Theatre 235 Beasley Road, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece... and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.
Check website for showtimes.
For more information, please visit woodfordtheatre.com/production
