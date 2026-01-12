× Expand Intro to Laser Workshop Intro to Laser Workshop

Intro to Laser Workshop at Makerspace WKy

🔦✨ Intro to Laser ✨🔦

Learn. Create. Laser.

🗓 Date: Wednesday. Feb 11, 2026

🕒 Time: 5:30-7:30pm

📍 Location: Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY

Curious about laser cutting and engraving? This hands-on workshop is the perfect starting point! Learn the basics of laser design, safety, and operation—and walk away with your very first custom-made project.

🔥 What’s Included:

✔️ Overview of laser cutting & engraving

✔️ Design basics using beginner-friendly software

✔️ Step-by-step guidance & safety tips

✔️ Make-and-take project

💡 No experience needed — just bring your creativity!

🎟 Limited spots available — register now!

For more information call ​​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com