Intro to Laser Workshop at Makerspace WKy

Intro to Laser Workshop
🔦✨ Intro to Laser ✨🔦
Learn. Create. Laser.
🗓 Date: Wednesday. Feb 11, 2026
🕒 Time: 5:30-7:30pm
📍 Location: Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY
Curious about laser cutting and engraving? This hands-on workshop is the perfect starting point! Learn the basics of laser design, safety, and operation—and walk away with your very first custom-made project.
🔥 What’s Included:
✔️ Overview of laser cutting & engraving
✔️ Design basics using beginner-friendly software
✔️ Step-by-step guidance & safety tips
✔️ Make-and-take project
💡 No experience needed — just bring your creativity!
🎟 Limited spots available — register now!
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com