Intro to Laser and Design at Makerspace

Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Intro to Laser Workshop

Learn. Create. Laser.

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Time: 5:30-7:30pm

Location: Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY

Curious about laser cutting and engraving? This hands-on workshop is the perfect starting point! Learn the basics of laser design, safety, and operation—and walk away with your very first custom-made project.

What’s Included:

Overview of laser cutting & engraving

Design basics using beginner-friendly software

Step-by-step guidance & safety tips

Make-and-take project

No experience needed — just bring your creativity!

Limited spots available — register now!

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com

Crafts, Workshops
