Intro to Laser and Design at Makerspace
to
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Laser Design Info
Intro to Laser Workshop
Learn. Create. Laser.
Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Time: 5:30-7:30pm
Location: Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY
Curious about laser cutting and engraving? This hands-on workshop is the perfect starting point! Learn the basics of laser design, safety, and operation—and walk away with your very first custom-made project.
What’s Included:
Overview of laser cutting & engraving
Design basics using beginner-friendly software
Step-by-step guidance & safety tips
Make-and-take project
No experience needed — just bring your creativity!
Limited spots available — register now!
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com