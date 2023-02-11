Introduction to Bee Keeping at Shaker Village
Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330
Introduction to Bee Keeping at Shaker Village
Let Shaker Village help you learn everything needed to get started with beekeeping!
This course will teach participants about the honeybee life-cycle, choosing hive equipment and assembly, hive site selection, basic pest management, the costs of beekeeping, how to establish your first hives and what to expect in your first year as a beekeeper. Practical instruction and a variety of guides and resources will be shared. Participants will also take home a beginner beekeeping book.
Price includes a Boxed Lunch:Annual Passholder Price: $50Non-Annual Passholder Price: $65
For more information call 859-734-5611 or visit shakervillageky.org