Introduction to Bee Keeping at Shaker Village

Let Shaker Village help you learn everything needed to get started with beekeeping!

This course will teach participants about the honeybee life-cycle, choosing hive equipment and assembly, hive site selection, basic pest management, the costs of beekeeping, how to establish your first hives and what to expect in your first year as a beekeeper. Practical instruction and a variety of guides and resources will be shared. Participants will also take home a beginner beekeeping book.

Price includes a Boxed Lunch:Annual Passholder Price: $50Non-Annual Passholder Price: $65

For more information call 859-734-5611 or visit shakervillageky.org