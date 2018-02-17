Introduction to Beekeeping at Shaker Village

Learn everything you need to get started with beekeeping! Shaker Village is home to 40 hives that produce spring and fall crops of honey. Learn the basics of setting up your own hives from experienced Shaker Village beekeepers. Participants will learn about the honeybee lifecycle, choosing hive equipment and assembly, hive site selection, pest management, the costs of beekeeping, how to establish your first hives and what to expect in your first year as a beekeeper. Practical instruction and a variety of guides and resources will be shared. Participants will also take home a beginner beekeeping book.

This session is the first of a two part series. To further develop your beekeeping skills in increasing your apiary through splits, pest management and other topics, consider attending our Beekeeping 102 Discovery Trek in May.

For more information visit shakervillageky.org