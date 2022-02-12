Invasive Plant Removal Volunteer Day with Remove Invasives Partnership

Join volunteers with Remove Invasives Partnership (RIP) of Franklin County to remove invasive bush honeysuckle around the Josephine Sculpture Park amphitheater to make way for a transformative restoration of the site. Volunteers will drag and stack branches. Bring work gloves, a water bottle, and please wear a long-sleeved shirt, pants, and close-toed shoes. You can also bring loppers, but not required.

Removing bush honeysuckle kicks off our on-the-ground work to implement JSP’s GROW WITH US Reforestation and Conservation Initiative in partnership with Inside Out Landscape Design! Learn more about GROW WITH US at josephinesculpturepark.org.

Thank you for registering and volunteering!

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org