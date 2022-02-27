× Expand Inversion Ensemble Inversion Ensemble

Inversion Ensemble at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

“EMMY-nominated INVERSION VOCAL ENSEMBLE sings a dazzling array of music including jazz, classical, gospel, and musical theater. INVERSION has performed with Brandi Carlile, John Prine, Rivers Rutherford, Ruby Amanfu and GRAMMY-winner Marcus Hummon. Previous engagements include the “Nick Cave FEAT. Nashville” (EMMY nomination), Nashville Symphony, The Ryman Auditorium, the National Civil Rights Museum, National Museum of African American Music, the Opera Club of Nashville Opera, and Nashville Ballet. INVERSION can be found online at www.inversionsings.com”

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org