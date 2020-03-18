Irish Tenors in Concert - Ireland, A Musical Journey

The Louisville Memorial Auditorium presents the legendary IRISH TENORS, in concert for St. Patrick's Week, on Wednesday, March 18th, backed by full orchestra and choir.

THE IRISH TENORS have performed all over the world, for Presidents and Prime Ministers, from Carnegie Hall to the Sydney Opera House.

Louisville Memorial Auditorium

970 So. 4th St • Louisville, Ky 40203

Ticket prices $23 Gen, $20 Sr, $5 Stu

For further information, visit LouisvilleChorus.org or call 502-968-6300.