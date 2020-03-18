Irish Tenors in Concert - Ireland, A Musical Journey
Louisville Memorial Auditorium 970 S 4th St,, Louisville, Kentucky 40203
The Louisville Memorial Auditorium presents the legendary IRISH TENORS, in concert for St. Patrick's Week, on Wednesday, March 18th, backed by full orchestra and choir.
THE IRISH TENORS have performed all over the world, for Presidents and Prime Ministers, from Carnegie Hall to the Sydney Opera House.
Ticket prices $23 Gen, $20 Sr, $5 Stu
For further information, visit LouisvilleChorus.org or call 502-968-6300.