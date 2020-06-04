Iron Jawed Angels at Ali Center

Muhammad Ali Center 144 North Sixth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Iron Jawed Angels at Ali Center

Film Synopsis: Defiant young activists take the women's suffrage movement by storm, putting their lives at risk to help American women win the right to vote.

Doors open at 5:30 PM. Seating is on a first come, first served basis. The screening is free and open to the public.

Registration is required. Please register here: https://19291.blackbaudhosting.com/19291/Film--Iron-Jawed-Angels

For more information visit alicenter.com

