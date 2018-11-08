Irving Berlin's White Christmas at the Carson Center

This holiday season discover the perfect gift for everyone on your list! Start with a timeless tale of joy and goodwill, fill it with classic Irving Berlin songs, top it off with glorious dancing and lots of snow and come see Irving Berlin's White Christmas! It’s a must-see classic in a lavish new musical that the New York Times says to “put on your wish list.” Irving Berlin's White Christmas tells the story of a song-and-dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn and falling for a stunning sister act in the process. Full of dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written! Give everyone the gift they’re dreaming of with this merry and bright holiday musical.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org