Irving Berlin's White Christmas

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Irving Berlin's White Christmas

This holiday season discover the perfect gift for everyone on your list!  Start with a timeless tale of joy and goodwill, fill it with classic Irving Berlin songs, top it off with glorious dancing and lots of snow and head on over to the SKyPAC to see IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS.   This must-see classic takes the stage at SKyPAC on Saturday, November 9th with a lavish new production that the New York Times says to “put on your wish list.”  IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS tells the story of a song-and-dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn and falling for a stunning sister act in the process. Full of dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written!  Give everyone the gift they’re dreaming of with this merry and bright holiday musical.

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
270-904-1880
