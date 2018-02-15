Irving Berlin's, I Love a Piano at the Lancaster Grand Theatre

I Love a Piano is a nostalgic musical journey spanning seven decades of American history as seen through the eyes of Irving Berlin – a man who Jerome Kern described by saying “Irving Berlin has no place in American music… He is American Music!” The show tracks the life of a piano with one sour key through four generations of singers and dancers who have performed with and around it.

With over 60 of Berlin’s enduring and popular favorites, this spectacular new show captures the spirit of America from the Ragtime rhythms of the early 20th century through the swinging sophistication of the 1920s and 30s. From the sentimental songs that inspired a nation during two World Wars to the innocent optimism of the 1950’s. Timeless classics, such as “White Christmas,” “God Bless America,” “Puttin’ On The Ritz,” and “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” do more than define the music of a generation, they define the music of America. The show will also feature the music of Cole Porter, Gershwin and others. Todd Gershwin, grandson of the composer, will be with us at the Lancaster Grand for this exciting performance.

Tickets: $10, $20, $25, $35, $40, $45

For more information call (859) 583-1716 or visit lancastergrand.com