× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Is This Love That I’m Feeling? at Frazier History Museum

Thursday, November 6

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 6 p.m.

Game Show: 6:30 p.m.

Exhibition & Vendors: 7:15 p.m.

Panel: 7:45 p.m.

Drawing: 8:30 p.m.

Admission: $35

Admission includes passed appetizers, a welcome cocktail, whiskey tasting, and a take-home jewelry cleaning kit!

Join us for a fun-filled night of love, laughs, and perhaps some occasional blushing as the Frazier History Museum presents Is This Love that I’m Feeling?, in celebration of our Davis Jewelers’ Love & Marriage exhibition. This Frazier original program will feature a game show, a panel discussion, a welcome cocktail, tastings by Mary Dowling Whiskey Co., trade show vendors, shopping, jewelry cleaning, fashion, and a chance for one lucky attendee to win a piece of jewelry at the end of the night with a drawing. You’ll learn about the latest trends, holiday gifts, and protecting your lover’s most loved accessories.

GAME SHOW:

First, if you’ve ever watched The Dating Game, The Newlywed Game, or any other mix of loving, living with, and letting go of the small stuff, this relationship-building game show is for you. We’ll ask questions as we touch on common themes couples have been juggling for generations. Whether just dating or married for years, get ready to tackle questions like “who’s the better driver?” or “who said I love you first?”—questions that are sure to spark a little debate and a lot of laughs. Come ready to play!

JEWELERS MUTUAL® PANEL:

From saying yes to protecting the pieces that matter most, jewelry holds stories that last a lifetime. Join Jewelers Mutual®, the jewelry insurer with over 110 years of expertise, for Brilliance & Beyond—an engaging panel discussion that brings together some of the industry’s most influential voices to explore the magic, meaning, and responsibility that comes with jewelry. Moderated by Emili Vesilind, Editor-in-Chief of Gem + Jewel magazine and Jewelers Mutual’s Jewelry Trends Expert, this 30-minute conversation will cover: engagement styles and jewelry trends that stand the test of time; celebrity proposals and iconic rings influencing today’s shoppers; how to shop smart and safely for fine jewelry; jewelry care essentials and the #1 way to keep your jewelry safe.

Panelists are Shahla Karimi, a celebrated jewelry designer known for timeless yet modern creations whose celebrity clients include Taylor Swift; Ashley Davis, Vice President of Davis Jewelers, a family-owned business established in downtown Louisville in the late 1920s; and Becky Stone, jewelry lover, writer, editor, and influential voice behind Diamonds in the Library.

Try on the latest trending jewelry and timeless classics. Plus, enter for a chance to win a stunning piece of jewelry from Davis Jewelers!

Stay for a live Q&A session and walk away inspired, informed, and confident in how to shop, style, and safeguard your jewelry.

MARY DOWLING COCKTAIL & TASTING:

Enjoy a complimentary welcome cocktail, courtesy of Mary Dowling Whiskey Co.! Tastings will include Mary Dowling Winter Wheat Bourbon, Mash & Mallow S’mores Whiskey, and a Hotel Starlino spritz.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org