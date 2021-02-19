Isabelle de Borchgrave: Fashioning Art from Paper
to
Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky
Isabelle de Borchgrave: Fashioning Art from Paper features the life-size, trompe l’œil paper costumes of Belgian artist Isabelle de Borchgrave (born 1946). Following a visit to the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum in 1994, de Borchgrave began working in the new medium, creating trompe l’œilpaper works in what eventually would become four major paper fashion collections.
For more information call (502) 634-2700 or visit speedmuseum.org