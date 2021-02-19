Isabelle de Borchgrave: Fashioning Art from Paper

to

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky

Isabelle de Borchgrave: Fashioning Art from Paper

Isabelle de Borchgrave: Fashioning Art from Paper features the life-size, trompe l’œil paper costumes of Belgian artist Isabelle de Borchgrave (born 1946). Following a visit to the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum in 1994, de Borchgrave began working in the new medium, creating trompe l’œilpaper works in what eventually would become four major paper fashion collections.

For more information call  (502) 634-2700  or visit speedmuseum.org

Info

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky
Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings
to
Google Calendar - Isabelle de Borchgrave: Fashioning Art from Paper - 2021-02-19 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Isabelle de Borchgrave: Fashioning Art from Paper - 2021-02-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Isabelle de Borchgrave: Fashioning Art from Paper - 2021-02-19 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Isabelle de Borchgrave: Fashioning Art from Paper - 2021-02-19 10:00:00 ical