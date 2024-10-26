× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve It’s a Bugs Life!

It’s a Bugs Life! at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

Donation: $11/person, $6/members, Children 6 and younger are free.

Meet at the Nature Center at Creasey Mahan Nautre Preserve. From beetles to bees and everything in between! Take a guided hike with naturalist Austin Will that we’re sure will make your skin crawl. Let’s get together to learn about the importance of our native insects, how they live, and ways we can help them Thrive.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/