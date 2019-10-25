J.B. Smoove at Kentucky Center for the Arts

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

J.B. Smoove at Kentucky Center for the Arts

You may know him as Leon from Curb Your Enthusiasm or from his appearances on several other hit television shows. This October, be ready for a “ruckus” when Smoove presents his internationally known stand-up comic routine at the Kentucky Center in Louisville.

For more information call 502-566-5111 or visit kentuckycenter.org

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
502-566-5111
