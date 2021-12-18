J.C. Kirby & Son Christmas Spectacular!: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
J.C. Kirby & Son Christmas Spectacular!: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC
South Central Kentucky’s favorite holiday tradition continues, featuring all of your favorite songs and carols of the season, plus Dancing Elves and an appearance by Santa himself.
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
Concerts & Live Music