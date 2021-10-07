JD Shelburne Concert on the Pepsi Plaza at the KFC Yum! Center

Join us on the Pepsi Plaza at the KFC Yum! Center for a free weekly concert series this September and October. The Pepsi Plaza Concert Series will feature

JD Shelburne, September 9

Radiotronic, September 16

The Crashers, September 30

The Jesse Lees, October 7

In addition, to live music, the event will feature roving performances from Cirque Louie, a chance to win giveaways and door prizes as well as a cash bar with a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and other concessions.

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com