JD Shelburne Concert on the Pepsi Plaza at the KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Join us on the Pepsi Plaza at the KFC Yum! Center for a free weekly concert series this September and October. The Pepsi Plaza Concert Series will feature
JD Shelburne, September 9
Radiotronic, September 16
The Crashers, September 30
The Jesse Lees, October 7
In addition, to live music, the event will feature roving performances from Cirque Louie, a chance to win giveaways and door prizes as well as a cash bar with a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and other concessions.
For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com